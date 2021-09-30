iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa To Speak To Boris Johnson About Travel Ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

3 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will be taking up the red list travel ban with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The economy is taking a knock as the UK is South Africa’s biggest tourist partner.

Ramaphosa says the ban is unfair, and the reasons for it are outdated.

“On the issue of the UK putting us on a red list, I think this is the most unfortunate situation that we have been subjected to,” Ramaphosa said. “I’m due to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

“We don’t have the need to retaliate… because the UK is an important trading partner to South Africa, one of the very important ones.

“We should rather engage, and through our engagement we hope we will find a solution,” he said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bosasa Was A Criminal Enterprise – Agrizzi

3 hours ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

The ANC Is Serious About Fixing Mistakes – Ramaphosa

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

SIU Report Finds Mkhize’s Actions ‘Unlawful’

1 day ago
1 min read

Justice Minister Wants Zondo Commission’s Budget Capped

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Looks Poised To Leave UK Red List

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 367 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

UK Concerns Over Beta Variant ‘Invalid’ – expert

2 days ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

ANC Promises End To Corruption, Ramaphosa Admits Party Mistakes

2 days ago
1 min read

It Wasn’t Me – Nomia Ndlovu

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 578 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Health Department DG Suspended Over Digital Vibes saga

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Bosasa Was A Criminal Enterprise – Agrizzi

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Speak To Boris Johnson About Travel Ban

3 hours ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

The ANC Is Serious About Fixing Mistakes – Ramaphosa

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago