Ramaphosa To Speak To Boris Johnson About Travel Ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will be taking up the red list travel ban with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The economy is taking a knock as the UK is South Africa’s biggest tourist partner.

Ramaphosa says the ban is unfair, and the reasons for it are outdated.

“On the issue of the UK putting us on a red list, I think this is the most unfortunate situation that we have been subjected to,” Ramaphosa said. “I’m due to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We don’t have the need to retaliate… because the UK is an important trading partner to South Africa, one of the very important ones.

“We should rather engage, and through our engagement we hope we will find a solution,” he said.

