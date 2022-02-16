iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall, delivering his 6th State of the Nation Address, under the theme “Following up on commitments”. [Photo: GCIS]

7 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back before Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday to respond to the two-day debate into his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ramaphosa is expected to address a number of issues and respond to his critics, who dismissed his speech as being as being a rehash and weak on solutions.

Ramaphosa delivered his address last Thursday.

Cadre deployment, record unemployment figures, struggling SOEs and poor performing ministers are just some of the issues raised by opposition parties during the two-day debate.

A lot of the criticism was directed at Ramaphosa over the two days, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continuing its scathing rebuke of the president’s tenure.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber said that Ramaphosa had failed to address the issue of cadre deployment.

While Ramaphosa’s response won’t be as detailed as his Sona speech, he is expected to expand further on issues like economic reform.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Corruption Cases To Be Top Priority For NPA – Batohi

7 hours ago
1 min read

Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations

7 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

7 hours ago
1 min read

Niehaus Claims His Arrest Political

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Is Worst President In History – Malema

1 day ago
1 min read

UKZN Suspends Classes Due To Violent Protests

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 094 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Report On Parliament Fire Expected Within The Next Week

2 days ago
1 min read

Communications Dept Switches Off SA’s Last Analogue Transmitter

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Mixed Economy

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1649 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 489 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

Artificial Intelligence Africa.com
2 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics

7 hours ago
1 min read

Corruption Cases To Be Top Priority For NPA – Batohi

7 hours ago
1 min read

Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer