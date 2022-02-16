Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back before Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday to respond to the two-day debate into his State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Ramaphosa is expected to address a number of issues and respond to his critics, who dismissed his speech as being as being a rehash and weak on solutions.
Ramaphosa delivered his address last Thursday.
Cadre deployment, record unemployment figures, struggling SOEs and poor performing ministers are just some of the issues raised by opposition parties during the two-day debate.
A lot of the criticism was directed at Ramaphosa over the two days, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continuing its scathing rebuke of the president’s tenure.
The DA’s Leon Schreiber said that Ramaphosa had failed to address the issue of cadre deployment.
While Ramaphosa’s response won’t be as detailed as his Sona speech, he is expected to expand further on issues like economic reform.
