Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly

Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet this week to discuss, among other issues, a report from the task team set up to explore vaccine mandates.

Ramaphosa briefed reporters on Sunday night, after a two-day visit to Accra, Ghana, en route to Senegal for government’s four nations trip to West Africa.

The NCCC could meet as early as Wednesday with Ramaphosa stressing that there needed to be a report on the table as he wanted the vaccines mandates matter concluded quickly.

“With the rising wave of infections, we need to act quickly so that Cabinet can take a decision on this matter and of course it could all be slowed down by the intensity of consultations,” he said.

He is, however, unsure of the progress of the task team.

“The task team is meant to be active and when the NCCC meets, I’m expecting a report from the task team that we’ve set up as well as a report from the inter-ministerial committee.”

