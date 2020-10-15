Ramaphosa To Detail Economic Recovery Plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to unveil his much anticipated economic reconstruction and recovery plan.
Ramaphosa is expected to address a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, these being the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, at 2pm and it will be broadcast live.
The president says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the country and the continent into an unprecedented crisis.
He says extraordinary measures are required to ensure a speedy and sustainable economic recovery.
The recovery plan is the result of extensive deliberation between government and its social partners, including business and labour.
More Stories
SIU Locks In On Eskom Suspects
National State Of Disaster Extended
1 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Black Cops Set To Testify Are Hypocrites – Malema
Cele And Ayanda Dlodlo Meet With Senekal Communities
Winde Wants Probe After Dozens Catch Covid-19 At CT Club
South Africa’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 18 000 Mark
Gwede Mantashe Sets Out Post-Pandemic Plan For South Africa’s Energy Sector
Farmer Who Allegedly Stormed Senekal Court Denied Bail
DA Lays Charges Against EFF’s Malema And Paulsen
Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa
Ministers Set To Visit Senekal Amid Racial Tensions