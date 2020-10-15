Ramaphosa To Detail Economic Recovery Plan

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to unveil his much anticipated economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

Ramaphosa is expected to address a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, these being the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, at 2pm and it will be broadcast live.

The president says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the country and the continent into an unprecedented crisis.

He says extraordinary measures are required to ensure a speedy and sustainable economic recovery.

The recovery plan is the result of extensive deliberation between government and its social partners, including business and labour.

