iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Photos: GCIS]

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa will conduct an oversight visit in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The president will assess the impact of the violence in the province.

He is also expected to interact with provincial government and security forces.

The death toll stands at 117 while more than 2,000 arrests have been made.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng May Be Coming Out Of Third Wave

4 hours ago
1 min read

‘Significant Risk’ To Vaccination Progress

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma To Consult Legal Team

1 day ago
1 min read

Hospitals Not Spared From Violence

1 day ago
1 min read

Unrest Orchestrated By Criminals – ANCVL

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 17 489 New Cases In SA

1 day ago
SA civil unrest
7 min read

LRC Statement on Civil Unrest

2 days ago
1 min read

Death Toll Climbs To 72 With Over 1,200 Arrested

2 days ago
1 min read

More Calls For State Of Emergency

2 days ago
1 min read

AU And UN Condemn Looting In SA

2 days ago
Coronavirus Outbreak
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 537 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products: Why They Are Important, And How To Spot Them

6 mins ago
3 min read

DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients

15 mins ago
5 min read

Counting The Ever-Increasing Cost: Impact Of The Ongoing Attacks And Looting In KZN And Gauteng

22 mins ago
4 min read

Commercial Property Trends In Africa: Designed For Resilience, Built To Be Future-Proofed

29 mins ago