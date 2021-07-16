Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa will conduct an oversight visit in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
The president will assess the impact of the violence in the province.
He is also expected to interact with provincial government and security forces.
The death toll stands at 117 while more than 2,000 arrests have been made.
More Stories
Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association
Gauteng May Be Coming Out Of Third Wave
‘Significant Risk’ To Vaccination Progress
Zuma To Consult Legal Team
Hospitals Not Spared From Violence
Unrest Orchestrated By Criminals – ANCVL
NICD Reports 17 489 New Cases In SA
LRC Statement on Civil Unrest
Death Toll Climbs To 72 With Over 1,200 Arrested
More Calls For State Of Emergency
AU And UN Condemn Looting In SA
NICD Reports 12 537 New COVID-19 Cases