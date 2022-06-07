Ramaphosa To Appear Before ANC Integrity Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa will voluntarily present himself before the ANC Integrity Commission over a criminal complaint laid against him by Arthur Fraser.
In a statement, the ANC National Working Committee says it welcomes and commends the President’s decision to voluntarily appear before the commission.
Fraser — a former State Security Agency Director-General — laid a complaint of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa last week.
Fraser alleges that there was theft of $4-million at the head of state’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.
