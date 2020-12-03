Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Thursday night.
Several sources claim he will announce tough new measures for COVID-19 hotspots.
This as the country experiences surges in parts of the country.
Over 4,000 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest in recent weeks.
More Stories
Parliament To Debate Motion Of No Confidence
KZN Closes As COVID-19 Infections Rise
4 173 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages
Karim Optimistic About HIV Vaccine Being Tested
Western Cape Will Argue Against Lockdown – Winde
SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299
Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration
Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry
Petrol Price Set To Drop At Midnight
2 302 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi