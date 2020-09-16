Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight – Expected To Announce Move To Lockdown Level 1

Share with your network!

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to address South Africans tonight at 19h00.

The President is expected to announce the move to lockdown level 1, which will include limited international travel under strict visa requirements.

The list of countries South Africa will be open to is said to be finalized today. People traveling to South Africa will have to adhere to strict visa regulations.

Foreign Nationals with a work visa will be allowed to enter, as well as South Africans stranded abroad who want to come home.

The President is also expected to announce an economic recovery plan.

Share with your network!