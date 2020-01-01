Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday

Share with your network!

The Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night.

Just under two weeks ago, the president announced further lockdown measures to help curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

South Africa is currently on Adjusted Level 4.

With the infection rate showing a downward trend this week, there’s hope that some of the stricter measures will be lifted.

