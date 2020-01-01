iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night. 

Just under two weeks ago, the president announced further lockdown measures to help curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

South Africa is currently on Adjusted Level 4.

With the infection rate showing a downward trend this week, there’s hope that some of the stricter measures will be lifted.

