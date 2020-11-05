Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Next Week – Jackson Mthembu

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation next week on the government’s response to COVID-19.

This was announced by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday morning when briefing the media on the outcomes of the previous Cabinet’s meeting.

“Cabinet will deliberate the outcomes of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to be held next week. President Cyril Ramaphosa will thereafter brief the nation on the developments in South-Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19,” read the cabinet statement.

Ramaphosa dismissed the rumours of South Africa returning to lockdown level 3 as ‘simply not true’ during the NCOP meetings on Tuesday.

In the mean time the government is calling on all South Africans to continue adhering to all safety and health protocols of practising social distancing, wearing masks in public and washing your hands regularly.

