Ramaphosa To Address The Energy Crisis After Return From Queen Elizabeth Burial

President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to South Africa from the United Kingdom later on Monday to deal with the country’s energy crisis, which has lasted two weeks.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to return to the United States to address the UN General Assembly.

Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, will represent him.

Ramaphosa traveled to both countries for bilateral talks.

After meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, Ramaphosa traveled to the United Kingdom, where he joined the largest gathering of world leaders for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Monday.

Ramaphosa held an urgent virtual meeting with ministers and officials on the stage 6 power cuts between attending the lying in state of the world’s longest reigning monarch and the king’s reception on Sunday.

“The president wanted a briefing on what led to so many units tripping, returning the country to a situation that he believed had been managed,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

He also wanted to know what could be done right away to resolve the current state of load shedding, which is devastating to businesses and households.”

Magwenya stated that Ramaphosa would return to South Africa immediately following the queen’s funeral.

