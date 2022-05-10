iAfrica

Ramaphosa Tasks New ANC EC Leadership To Unite Province

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC

5 hours ago 1 min read

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the the new Eastern Cape leadership must unite the organisation in the province.

He delivered the closing remarks after the elective provincial conference on Monday.

He said job creation should be the focus of the party’s newly elected officials.

The Eastern Cape is one of the country’s poorest provinces with an unofficial unemployment rate exceeding 50%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this should not be the case.

“Advantage should be taken of the province’s strengths in a number of sectors. In sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and agro-processing”.

Ramaphosa said the province can only experience progress if the ANC is united.

Against this backdrop, he’s called on party members to collapse all lobby groups and factions after the re-election of Oscar Mabuyane and his allies to top party positions in the Eastern Cape.

He commended the conference delegates for their discipline.

