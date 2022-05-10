Ramaphosa Tasks New ANC EC Leadership To Unite Province

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the the new Eastern Cape leadership must unite the organisation in the province.
He delivered the closing remarks after the elective provincial conference on Monday.
He said job creation should be the focus of the party’s newly elected officials.
The Eastern Cape is one of the country’s poorest provinces with an unofficial unemployment rate exceeding 50%.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said this should not be the case.
“Advantage should be taken of the province’s strengths in a number of sectors. In sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and agro-processing”.
Ramaphosa said the province can only experience progress if the ANC is united.
Against this backdrop, he’s called on party members to collapse all lobby groups and factions after the re-election of Oscar Mabuyane and his allies to top party positions in the Eastern Cape.
He commended the conference delegates for their discipline.
More Stories
Be Ready For More Power Cuts This Week – Eskom
Oscar Mabuyane Calls For New Voting System At ANC Conferences
NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
AfriForum Heads To Court Over Interim Regulations
Rebuilding KZN’s Road Infrastructure Estimated To Cost R6bn
Unions Demand 10% Increase
SA Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Gardee Family Says Their Faith In The SAPS Is Dented
No Need To Declare Energy Crisis A State Of Disaster – Gordhan
Mask-Wearing Rule Remains