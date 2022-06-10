Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect.
In a statement, the Presidency said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa”.
“Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the President may suspend the Public Protector (or any member of a Chapter 9 institution) “at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal,” the statement added.
Last month, Mkhwebane outlined her reasons to Ramaphosa on why she should not be suspended pending impeachment proceedings in Parliament.
Parliament is already forging ahead with its inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Ramaphosa says Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the National Assembly makes a decision on her impeachment.
Deputy Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka will act in the position.
