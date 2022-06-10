iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

42 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Presidency said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa”.

“Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the President may suspend the Public Protector (or any member of a Chapter 9 institution) “at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal,” the statement added.

Last month, Mkhwebane outlined her reasons to Ramaphosa on why she should not be suspended pending impeachment proceedings in Parliament.

Parliament is already forging ahead with its inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Ramaphosa says Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the National Assembly makes a decision on her impeachment.

Deputy Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka will act in the position.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study

47 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

More Crime Surveillance Needed In Western Cape – Cele

23 hours ago
1 min read

Bring The Guptas Back To SA – Zondo

23 hours ago
1 min read

Too Soon For Ramaphosa To Step Down – Mabuza

23 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 093 COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma To Pursue Private Prosecution Of Adv Billy Downer

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Presidential Protection Unit Head Knew About Robbery – Cele

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Appear Before ANC Integrity Commission

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Treasury Hasn’t Received ‘Proper Applications’ For Flood Relief – Godongwana

40 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

42 mins ago
1 min read

Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study

47 mins ago
6 min read

My Dinner With Bill Gates

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer