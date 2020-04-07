Ramaphosa Summons Ndabeni-Abrahams After Controversial Lunch Photo Appears On Social Media

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he had summoned Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, to meet with him after a picture emerged on social media of the minister having lunch with Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana despite the national lockdown.

In the now-deleted image, Ndabeni-Abrahams could be seen with a few people sitting at a table at Manana’s residence.

This had resulted in an angry response from the public.

Speaking while visiting Rand Water in Glenvista, the president said he had noted what had happened.

“I have seen the picture of Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams sitting at a luncheon with friends and have asked her to come and see me, so that we can discuss the impact of visuals like these. What we are trying, what we want to do…we want to instill a clear message about social distancing, that you must stay at home and don’t go around on visitations,” he said.

EWN

