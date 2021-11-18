iAfrica

Ramaphosa Submits Shortlist For Chief Justice Position

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 9th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo. PHOTO CREDIT: GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has short-listed four candidates for consideration for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

In the running are Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa has now submitted these names to the Judicial Service Commission and the National Assembly for consideration.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term came to an end on 11 October after being at the helm for a decade.

