Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall, delivering his 6th State of the Nation Address, under the theme “Following up on commitments”. [Photo: GCIS]
9 mins ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to provide a recovery plan for the basic education sector that has been affected by COVID-19, at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday morning.

Ramaphosa’s address comes as the new academic got under way for learners across the country in recent weeks.

His address at the annual 2023 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla is focused on equipping learners with knowledge and skills by taking in the context of COVID-19.

The event is expected to run until Saturday.

School closures caused by the pandemic have exacerbated previously existing problems and inequalities in the South African education system.

And the disruption the pandemic has had on education for learners has been noticed by government.

After missing two years of physical schooling, some learners who didn’t have access to any educational resources during lockdown have been falling behind.

The lekgotla is expected to provide a space for government to discuss learner drop-out and learning losses caused by the pandemic.

The department of basic education will also be examining learning recovery approaches and framework.

President Ramaphosa will commence the three-day event with an address on Thursday morning.

