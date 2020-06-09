Ramaphosa Sends Condolences To Families Of COVID-19 Victims

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday sent his condolences to all South Africans who have lost a loved one to the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa has sent out a statement saying he wished all those who were grieving strength, courage and hope in the days ahead.

“Each one of these deaths is a tragedy. Each one represents a unique life: a parent, a child, a sibling or a friend. Each one leaves behind a family and a community in mourning.”

The president said in the months ahead, they would continue to take the necessary action to safeguard the lives of South Africans.

Ramaphosa said the hard lockdown was used to build the capacity of the country’s health system including adding thousands of hospital and quarantine beds.

“While our country has had sufficient capacity to cope with the rate of infection so far, we continue to monitor the situation closely. If necessary, we will impose a higher alert level in specific parts of the country to prevent a rapid increase in cases.

“It is, therefore, crucial that all South Africans adhere to the restrictions that remain in place and continue to take basic precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. These precautions remain our best defence against the coronavirus and are necessary to save lives,” he said.

South Africa reached a grim milestone this week, with the number of COVID-19 fatalities topping 1,000.

More than 50,000 people have tested positive for the virus in this country just over half of these patients have recovered.

