Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences and concern about the deaths of more than 20 people across the country.
All three incidents happened in taverns.
Fifteen people were shot dead at a tavern in Soweto.
Four were killed in Pietermaritzburg and two others killed in Katlehong.
Scores of people were injured in those attacks.
The president is urging security agencies and community members to work together to bring the perpetrators to book.
More Stories
Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings
National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow
Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal
Saftu Plans National Strike
Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0
NICD Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DA Asks Government For Clarity Around Electricity Exports
ANC To Review Cadre Deployment
NICD Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom
Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery
Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime