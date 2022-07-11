Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences and concern about the deaths of more than 20 people across the country.

All three incidents happened in taverns.

Fifteen people were shot dead at a tavern in Soweto.

Four were killed in Pietermaritzburg and two others killed in Katlehong.

Scores of people were injured in those attacks.

The president is urging security agencies and community members to work together to bring the perpetrators to book.

