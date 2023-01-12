iAfrica

Ramaphosa Seeks Interdict Against Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa leading government’s responses to issues raised by community members of the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality and surrounding areas, during the 5th Presidential Imbizo in Upington, Northern Cape. [Photo: GCIS]
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma are squaring off in court on Thursday.

Ramaphosa approached the court after Zuma charged him with being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Zuma argues that Ramaphosa failed to act after the complaint was made.

He alleges Downer shared details of his medical condition with journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma wants Ramaphosa to be charged for not investigating allegations against a senior public prosecutor.

In order to succeed, Ramaphosa would have to prove that his rights stand to be violated and that he would suffer irreparable harm if the case goes ahead next week.

Share