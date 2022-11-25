iAfrica

Ramaphosa Says Waluś Parole Judgment Is Disappointing

5 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is disappointed with the Constitutional Court’s decision to grant Chris Hani’s killer parole.

Ramaphosa says Hani played a crucial role South Africa’s fight for freedom.

He says he sympathises greatly with the Hani family.

After serving almost 30 years of his life sentence for the 1993 assassination of the anti-apartheid icon, Janusz Walus will now serve the rest of his sentence from home.

Share