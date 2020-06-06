Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

Ramaphosa Says More Will Be Done For Collins Khosa

13 mins ago 2 min read

EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the investigation into the death of Collins Khosa’s death has not come to an end.

Khosa died after being assaulted by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members at his Alexandra home, while they were enforcing lockdown regulations.

Ramaphosa spoke at the launch of the African National Congress’s (ANC) anti- racism campaign on Friday night, where he condemned the unjustified use of violence by law enforcement officials against civilians.

The President said those who are responsible for the murder of Khosa should be brought to justice.

“I will not agree that we have seen the end of this. We will spare no efforts in ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula filed a final report on the investigation into Khosa’s death as per the order of the High Court in Pretoria.

The Sandf internal report exonerated the soldiers and found that Khosa’s death was not caused by their actions.

DEFENCE MINISTRY WON’T APPEAL COLLINS KHOSA JUDGMENT

Mapisa-Nqakula has clarified that the ministry will not be appealing any aspect of the Collins Khosa judgment and will comply with the court’s order.

Last month, an SANDF internal investigation into the 40-year-old’s death cleared the soldiers. However, a police investigation is however still ongoing.

The minister said that her department had further filed its final compliance affidavit on steps taken to give effect to the order set out in the judgment.

In May, the court instructed that the SANDF place its members implicated in Khosa’s death on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an investigation.

EWN

