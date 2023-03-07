Ramaphosa Says He Is Committed To Reducing Size Of Executive

Despite padding his Cabinet with two new portfolios, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is committed to reducing the size of the executive.
He says the process has started to reconfigure the makeup of Cabinet to ensure efficiency but this won’t happen before the next administration.
“As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, I have instructed the Presidency and the National Treasury to develop a proposal to rationalise government departments, entities, and programmes to ensure greater efficiencies,” he said.
“This work will result in a reduction in the number of ministries and it will inform the configuration of government going into the next administration.”
Ramaphosa made his cabinet reshuffle announcement on Monday.
He has appointed Paul Mashatile as the new Deputy President.
Former City of Tshwane mayor, Dr Kgosietsho Ramokgopa has been charged with solving the ongoing energy crisis as Electricity Minister.
