Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity

As South Africa continues to grapple with xenophobic sentiments, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the importance of unity among Africans.
Illegal immigration has been a thorny issue and has at times sparked violence between locals and mostly economic migrants from other African countries.
Ramaphosa said that such tensions were a reminder that the work done by colonial and apartheid administrations still lingered on the continent.
The president said that citizens had a right to raise concerns about immigration, but we must be wary of how we go about addressing them.
South Africa has witnessed running tensions across the country between locals and foreign nationals over the years.
This year has seen the emergence of Operation Dudula, a formation claiming to be cracking down on undocumented migrants in the country.
President Ramaphosa said that South Africa must never be seen as a place of intolerance because this was a betrayal of our own constitutional values.
