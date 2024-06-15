Ramaphosa Re-Elected As President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has won re-election after an extended initial session of Parliament that spanned over 12 hours.

In the presidential contest, Ramaphosa received 283 votes, significantly outpacing EFF leader Julius Malema, who garnered 44 votes.

After the exhaustive nomination and voting process, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo praised the National Assembly members for their behavior.

DA leader John Steenhuisen extended his congratulations to Ramaphosa and committed his party’s support to the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Despite accepting the outcome, EFF leader Julius Malema expressed his party’s continued opposition to the GNU.