Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President

The ANC on Monday re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as its new leader for the next five years.
Ramaphosa garnered 2,476 votes against 1,897 for former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, according to results announced by the African National Congress’ elections chief, Kgalema Motlanthe.
The party’s former treasurer, Paul Mashatile, emerged as deputy president.
In breaking down the voting, Motlanthe said that 4,436 delegates were eligible to vote. He said that 4,386 votes were cast and that 4,384 ballots were counted.
Motlanthe explained that two ballots were confiscated after two voters were caught photographing their ballots. They offered to revoke their voting status, Motlanthe explained.
ANC Top Seven is as follows:
President
Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President
Paul Mashatile
National chairperson
Gwede Mantashe
Secretary-general
Fikile Mbalula
First deputy secretary-general
Nomvula Mokonyane
Second deputy secretary-general
Maropene Ramokgopa
Treasurer-general
Gwen Ramokgopa
