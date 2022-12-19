Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President

The ANC on Monday re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as its new leader for the next five years.



Ramaphosa garnered 2,476 votes against 1,897 for former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, according to results announced by the African National Congress’ elections chief, Kgalema Motlanthe.

The party’s former treasurer, Paul Mashatile, emerged as deputy president.

In breaking down the voting, Motlanthe said that 4,436 delegates were eligible to vote. He said that 4,386 votes were cast and that 4,384 ballots were counted.

Motlanthe explained that two ballots were confiscated after two voters were caught photographing their ballots. They offered to revoke their voting status, Motlanthe explained.

ANC Top Seven is as follows:

President

Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President

Paul Mashatile

National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe

Secretary-general

Fikile Mbalula

First deputy secretary-general

Nomvula Mokonyane

Second deputy secretary-general

Maropene Ramokgopa

Treasurer-general

Gwen Ramokgopa

