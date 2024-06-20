Ramaphosa Rallies South Africans To Back New Government Of National Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to support the newly formed Government of National Unity, emphasizing that the nation must progress or jeopardize its accomplishments of the past three decades.

Speaking from the Union Buildings on Wednesday, Ramaphosa outlined that the new Government of National Unity will fully utilize its resources to prioritize the welfare of South Africans.

His second term has been enabled through a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and five other parties.

Ramaphosa conveyed a hopeful vision for South Africa as it navigates new challenges.

He reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with all political factions to meet the expectations of the citizens.

“Now is the time to move forward – together we will and we can do more and better, as South Africans,” he declared.

Addressing youth unemployment is at the forefront of his agenda.

“We dare not linger. We dare not rest until we have created jobs for those who need them until there’s enough food on every table,” he asserted.

Ramaphosa also committed to curbing violence, particularly against women and children, and to ensuring accountability for those who misappropriate public funds.