Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is pleasantly surprised at efforts being made by various provinces impacted by flooding.

He discussed this in the latest From the Desk of the President.

Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday to meet with business owners.

He says stakeholders are hard at work in KZN, the Eastern Cape, and the North West.

All three provinces were damaged by heavy flooding.

The President says shelter is being given to the displaced, communities are being assisted with their documents, and work is being done to repair key infrastructure.

