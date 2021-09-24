iAfrica

Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Credit: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the efforts of NantWorks LLC in the field of COVID-19 and cancer vaccines.  

NantWorks has signed a deal to collaborate with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the SA Medical Research Council.

This will enable the rapid clinical development of next-generation vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer.

Meanwhile, The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 2,783 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa in the last 24 hours.

A total of 155 more COVID-19-related deaths take the death toll to 86,655.

