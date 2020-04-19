Ramaphosa, PPC Agree To Intensify Reforms

Share with your network!

With South Africans set to enter the fourth week of a national lockdown, government said it’s intensifying its efforts for the implementation of identified structural reforms.

It aims to prioritise programmes to assist the poor and jobless who have been hit hard by the mandatory lockdown.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a virtual meeting with ministers, premiers and mayor to look at strengthening government’s response to COVID-19.

The presidential coordinating council (PPC) agreed on the need for a risk-adjusted approach to the resumption of economic activity after the lockdown ends.

The presidency said the meeting looked at problems encountered during the lockdown – particularly the need for relief for many Souths Africans who lost their livelihoods, experience food shortages and are without water.

South African Social Service Agency (Sassa) has also set aside over R400 million for social relief efforts through food parcels and vouchers to be rolled out on a larger scale.

Government said it needs a solid economic recovery plan since shutdown has had a devastating impact on it.

The PCC said it understands the economy cannot be abruptly opened…to ensure that covid-19 transmissions do not increase.

Cabinet is expected to meet tomorrow to finalise these plans.

EWN

Share with your network!