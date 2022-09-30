iAfrica

Ramaphosa Pinned Hopes On Medupi, Kusile

Eskom's Medupi power station.

President Ramaphosa says no one could have foreseen the country would be battling an energy crisis.

He says the launch of two power stations in 2015, led him to believe power problems were a thing of the past.

Ramaphosa was answering questions from MPs in the National Assembly.

