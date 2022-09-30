Ramaphosa Pinned Hopes On Medupi, Kusile

President Ramaphosa says no one could have foreseen the country would be battling an energy crisis.
He says the launch of two power stations in 2015, led him to believe power problems were a thing of the past.
Ramaphosa was answering questions from MPs in the National Assembly.
More Stories
ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid
Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday
Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault
Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts
ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission
Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa
Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights
Zuma Open To Political Comeback
KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President
Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday
Youth Must Fight To Stay Local In A Global Village
Multilingual And Multicultural Folktale Collection Encourages Diversity, Inclusion And Literacy In SA Children