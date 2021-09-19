Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car crash on Saturday evening.

Ramaphosa says it’s a tragedy he can’t comprehend.

The president was on the campaign trail alongside the mayor in Soweto just hours before the incident.

Matongo had been in the position for just over a month following the death of Geoff Makhubo.

