Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked the country’s healthcare workers for the sacrifices they’ve made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He visited the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town on Thursday night.

There, he lit a candle in memory of those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

“We light a candle in recognition of the contribution made by our frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19,” the president said on Twitter.

