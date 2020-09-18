Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To A ‘Great Tree’

Share with your network!

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at late human rights lawyer Advocate George Bizos’ funeral on Thursday.

He praised Bizos, not only for his work in the courtroom, but for being there for the families of Steve Biko, Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett who were killed by the apartheid government while in custody.

Reflecting on Bizos’ life, the president said the renowned lawyer – who arrived in South Africa aged 13 as a refugee from Greece – was destined to be an activist lawyer and champion of the liberation struggle.

Ramaphosa spoke at length about how Bizos could not accept the oppression being meted out against the black majority while he, as a refugee, enjoyed even more rights solely because of the colour of his skin.

Bizos was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Read The Full Eulogy Here.

