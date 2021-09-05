Ramaphosa Not Mincing His Words

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his political overview at the NEC Lekgotla and he didn’t sugarcoat anything.

Ramaphosa says he knows South Africans are disillusioned and angry at government.

He told the NEC it’s up to them to turn this around.

He’s also warned members to prepare for criticism once Justice Raymond Zondo releases his report.

Ramaphosa is particularly concerned about criticisms of the party’s deployment committee.

He made extensive submissions to the state capture inquiry about his tenure as committee chair.

Ramaphosa also delved into the country’s economic recovery.

He’s asked the NEC to consider how long government will be able to provide COVID-19 social relief grants.

