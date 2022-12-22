Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

The National Prosecuting Authority says it did not issue a nolle prosequi certificate in relation to Cyril Ramaphosa, throwing a possible a spanner in the works for Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution attempts.
The body clarified it’s stance on Jacob Zuma’s attempt to institute a private prosecution against the president following media reports.
The NPA says it issued two certificates in good faith and in direct relation to statements and affidavits included in Zuma’s attempt to prosecute state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
The body says Ramaphosa was not mentioned in these documents, and therefore the certificates do not apply to the president.
Zuma has accused the president of being an accessory in the crimes that he alleges were committed by Downer and Maughan.
More Stories
ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote
ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation
Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa
Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks
Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF
Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting
Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana
ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party
Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President
Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide
ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night
ANC Records Steep Decline In Membership