Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

13 hours ago 1 min read

The National Prosecuting Authority says it did not issue a nolle prosequi certificate in relation to Cyril Ramaphosa, throwing a possible a spanner in the works for Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution attempts.

The body clarified it’s stance on Jacob Zuma’s attempt to institute a private prosecution against the president following media reports.

The NPA says it issued two certificates in good faith and in direct relation to statements and affidavits included in Zuma’s attempt to prosecute state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The body says Ramaphosa was not mentioned in these documents, and therefore the certificates do not apply to the president.

Zuma has accused the president of being an accessory in the crimes that he alleges were committed by Downer and Maughan.

