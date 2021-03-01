Ramaphosa Moves SA To Lockdown Level 1

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa have moved to lockdown Alert Level 1 as of midnight on Sunday.

Ramaphosa gave an update on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday after consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The president spoke positively about the start of the country’s vaccination campaign.

Ramaphosa said more vaccine sites will also be added.

The president announced that Cabinet decided to move the country from Coronavirus Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 1.

Under the new Alert Level, the following regulations will come into effect:

The hours of the national curfew will now be from 12 midnight to 4 am.

Gatherings will be permitted, subject to limitations on size, adherence to social distancing and other health protocols including religious, social, political and cultural gatherings.

The maximum number of people allowed at any gathering is 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted.

Nightclubs will remain closed.

The sale of alcohol will be permitted, according to normal licence provisions. However, no alcohol may be sold during the hours of curfew.

The wearing of masks in public places is still mandatory, and failure to wear a mask when required remains a criminal offence.

The 33 land border posts that have been closed throughout the lockdown period will remain closed, while the other 20 will remain open.

Only five airports will be open for international travel with standard infection control measures.

The airports open for international travel are OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Lanseria airports.

