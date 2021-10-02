Ramaphosa Launches Vooma Vaccination Drive In Katlehong

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes South Africa has managed the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it could.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Katlehong in the East Rand on Friday where he launched government’s Vooma vaccination weekend drive.

The initiative was aimed at mobilising as many South Africans to get the COVID-19 jab before the end of the year.

Ramaphosa said the focus was to ramp up vaccination numbers, explaining “I think we are doing our best to protect the people of South Africa.”

“We have noticed that the vaccination rate has been lacking in certain areas and today, we are in this area in Katlehong where we are finding that not so many people are coming out to vaccinate.”

Some community members also came out to the DH Williams Hall to get their jabs on Friday.

They were joined by Masina, who also rolled up his sleeve and got vaccinated.

Ramaphosa ended his visit in the East Rand township by meeting with taxi operators.

