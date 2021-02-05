Ramaphosa Launches GBV And Femicide Fund

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Gender-based violence is not a women’s issue, but a human rights issue.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the first-ever private-sector-led GBV and Femicide fund.
He is calling on all sectors to help fight the scourge.
“We all have to become involved to bring an end to gender-based violence. With your financial support, we will be able to step up the national response to gender-based violence,” Ramaphosa said.
