Ramaphosa Launches GBV And Femicide Fund

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Gender-based violence is not a women’s issue, but a human rights issue.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the first-ever private-sector-led GBV and Femicide fund.

He is calling on all sectors to help fight the scourge.

“We all have to become involved to bring an end to gender-based violence. With your financial support, we will be able to step up the national response to gender-based violence,” Ramaphosa said.

