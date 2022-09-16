Ramaphosa Lands In Washington For Talks With Biden

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Washington DC, in the United States, and will meet with his counterpart, Joe Biden.
The two leaders are expected to discuss topics covering infrastructure, investment and the pressing regional and global challenges facing both nations.
Ramaphosa will also be meeting congressional leaders and the veterans of the civil rights movement, who helped in lobbying the American public against apartheid.
More Stories
5 Smart Ways Tourism Businesses Can Attract Gen Z Bleisure Travellers
How Businesses Can Empower African Entrepreneurs
Re-Focus Your Savings And Investments
This Is How Load Shedding Has Changed The Way We Work, Live And Play
Public Enterprises Committee Briefed On Mango Airline Rescue Process
Opposition Parties Raise Concerns About Phala Phala Inquiry Panel
Africa Has An Untapped Export Potential Of $31 Billion
Rate Hike Shock Will Be Dire For Property And Economy – Seeff
Privatising Eskom Is Not On The Cards – Mabuza
Residents To Sue Mining Company For Jagersfontein Dam Burst
Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste
South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot