Ramaphosa Is Worst President In History – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president in history.
He says under Ramaphosa’s leadership, the country isn’t making any progress.
Malema claims black people are suffering and are becoming poorer by the day.
“Local government particularly in rural areas in dysfunctional with more than 128 municipalities in financial distress. Under your tenure as president, the situation in South Africa has gone from bad to worse,” Malema said.
Members of Parliament gathered in the Cape Town City Hall on Monday to debate the president’s take on the country’s priorities.
Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA 2022 speech.
Gungubele has told MPs that acknowledging problems that exist is not enough and that President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing something about it.
