Sun. Jul 19th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Is Not Addressing The Nation Tonight – Diko

22 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The Presidency has dismissed a fake statement making the rounds on social media which announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation on Sunday evening.

Presidency Spokesperson Khusela Diko has confirmed that there will not be an address by the president.

Diko has urged people to refrain from distributing fake news at a time when South Africans are anxious about COVID-19 as cases continue to rapidly rise.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Govt Considering Independent SAA Board – Gordhan

10 mins ago
2 min read

COVID Is Here To Stay, But We Must Keep On Living – Dr Roelofse

7 hours ago
2 min read

The Release Of Offenders Has Helped Ease Outbreak In Prisons

7 hours ago
2 min read

SA’s COVID-19 Fatalities Approach 5k Mark

8 hours ago
1 min read

Mbalula Welcomes Arrest Of Suspects

8 hours ago
2 min read

Madiba Wanted Youth To Be Education – Ramaphosa

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Govt Considering Independent SAA Board – Gordhan

11 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Wins In Hungary To Take Championship Lead

15 mins ago
2 min read

Relegation Looms Large For Bournemouth

17 mins ago
1 min read

Arteta Hopes Victory Convinces Aubameyang To Stay

19 mins ago