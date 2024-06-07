Ramaphosa Invites His Political Foes Into The Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to extend an invitation to major opposition parties including the DA, EFF, IFP, and others, to join in a Government of National Unity (GNU) to co-govern South Africa. This approach echoes the inaugural GNU formed by Nelson Mandela in 1994, which included leaders like FW de Klerk as deputy president alongside ministers from both the National Party and the IFP.

“Thirty years after this achievement, we are once again called upon to collaborate. Political parties should come together to forge a common future for the country,” Ramaphosa said.

Following a prolonged ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which took nearly 12 hours, Ramaphosa announced the decision late Thursday to pursue a GNU. He described the GNU as the optimal path forward for South Africa, noting it will be shaped by current national conditions.

The decision comes amidst widespread conjecture over potential coalition partners after the ANC secured only 40% of the vote in the recent national elections, with the DA obtaining 21%, the MK Party 14%, and the EFF 9%.

Further outreach to other political entities was confirmed by Ramaphosa, emphasizing the critical need for unity as no party won a majority. He stated, “The NEC agreed that this moment calls for the broadest unity arrangement for the people of South Africa.”

The envisioned GNU aims to foster an inclusive economy, boost job creation, combat crime and corruption, and enhance service delivery. Ramaphosa highlighted the historical significance of such a coalition, stating, “In establishing a GNU, we are building on a very rich history of cooperation across divides and ideology. We are drawing on an experience South Africans are familiar with and that served the country well.”

Despite the National Party’s departure from the Mandela GNU in 1996 due to limited influence, Ramaphosa announced plans for a national dialogue involving civil society, social partners, and political parties to forge a consensus on national advancement.

He decried the “toxic” nature of recent electoral campaigns and called for the restoration of social cohesion in South Africa. The GNU agreement will feature concrete economic, social, and developmental targets. Participation in the Cabinet will require adherence to constitutional respect, social justice, non-racialism, and non-sexism.

The agreement, set to be formally drafted and published, will be open to all parties aligned with public interest and foundational principles, regardless of their ideological stance.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula will lead discussions with various parties to refine the GNU proposal. Ramaphosa affirmed the election results as a reflection of public will, acknowledging the ANC’s continued relevance and necessity in shaping South Africa’s future. He noted, “We accept the outcomes of these elections as the will of the people of South Africa. The ANC has emerged from these elections as the largest political party in the country … the 40% vote for the ANC is a recognition that the ANC remains a pivotal partner in the country’s search for a way forward and that there can be no solution in our country without the ANC.”

A pivotal meeting between ANC and DA negotiators is scheduled for Friday morning in Johannesburg. The ANC faces the task of persuading various parties to join the GNU, outlining mutual benefits.

The DA has expressed reluctance to join a government that includes the EFF or the MK Party, which has recently voiced readiness to negotiate, despite advocating for constitutional abolition.