Ramaphosa Insists SA Economy Tripled At The Helm Of ANC government

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on the ANC government’s successes since the dawn of democracy, insisting the economy tripled in the last 30 years.

This was despite the country continuing to see soaring crime rates, an unending energy crisis, and worrying levels of corruption in state institutions.

Speaking during Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday, Ramaphosa said while much still needed to be done to stabilise the economy, it was much better than it was years ago.

“We still have a long way to go before we can declare that all South Africans share the wealth of their own country, but we have made progress, and we are determined to do much more.”