Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest indication yet there will be a further relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.

He confirmed in a virtual conversation with members of the SA National Editors’ Forum that the National Coronavirus Command Council had received submissions from religious leaders, the tourism sector, the sports fraternity and entertainment stakeholders.

“As the National Coronavirus Command Council, we are having to evaluate a number of proposals that have been put to us by a number of sectors of society. Religious leaders have come to us and asked that we consider extending the number of people who should be in worship. It should no longer be based on 50 people in a room only it should be based on 50% of the room.”

He said they would give consideration to all the proposals before the government and do an evaluation of the rate of Covid-19 infections.

“This is where we will need advice from the medical advisory committee as well as from our net joints, which is the real engine of the monitoring of our coronavirus approach, so we will be giving consideration to all that and watch this space…”

