Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest indication yet there will be a further relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.
He confirmed in a virtual conversation with members of the SA National Editors’ Forum that the National Coronavirus Command Council had received submissions from religious leaders, the tourism sector, the sports fraternity and entertainment stakeholders.
“As the National Coronavirus Command Council, we are having to evaluate a number of proposals that have been put to us by a number of sectors of society. Religious leaders have come to us and asked that we consider extending the number of people who should be in worship. It should no longer be based on 50 people in a room only it should be based on 50% of the room.”
He said they would give consideration to all the proposals before the government and do an evaluation of the rate of Covid-19 infections.
“This is where we will need advice from the medical advisory committee as well as from our net joints, which is the real engine of the monitoring of our coronavirus approach, so we will be giving consideration to all that and watch this space…”
More Stories
Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding
Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products
Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies
Mkhize Confirms 1 990 New Covid-19 Cases
CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels
Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon
Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests
Police On High Alert For Protests
Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum
Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths
Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry
High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF