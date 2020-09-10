iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa engages in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF). Photo Credit: GCIS

24 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest indication yet there will be a further relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.

He confirmed in a virtual conversation with members of the SA National Editors’ Forum that the National Coronavirus Command Council had received submissions from religious leaders, the tourism sector, the sports fraternity and entertainment stakeholders.

“As the National Coronavirus Command Council, we are having to evaluate a number of proposals that have been put to us by a number of sectors of society. Religious leaders have come to us and asked that we consider extending the number of people who should be in worship. It should no longer be based on 50 people in a room only it should be based on 50% of the room.”

He said they would give consideration to all the proposals before the government and do an evaluation of the rate of Covid-19 infections.

“This is where we will need advice from the medical advisory committee as well as from our net joints, which is the real engine of the monitoring of our coronavirus approach, so we will be giving consideration to all that and watch this space…”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products

39 mins ago
1 min read

Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms 1 990 New Covid-19 Cases

1 hour ago
1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

23 hours ago
1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

24 hours ago
1 min read

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

24 hours ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum

1 day ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

1 day ago
4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions

24 mins ago
1 min read

Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products

39 mins ago
1 min read

Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies

1 hour ago