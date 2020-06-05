Fri. Jun 5th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Heads To Western Cape To Inspect COVID-19 Response

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Cape Town on Friday to have a look at measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is the epicentre of the outbreak in South Africa and the Western Cape accounts for 66% of all infections in the country.

The province had more than 27,000 cases and 643 deaths.

Ramaphosa is expected to first visit a field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Medical staff this week underwent orientation at the facility that had bed-space to treat 862 patients.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said patients would be admitted from next week at the CTICC.

Ramaphosa is also scheduled to visit the Red Dot Taxi operating service that had transported around 6,000 healthcare workers since its inception in May.

The presidential visit follows similar oversight trips to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape to evaluate each province’s response to COVID-19.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Eskom To Explain R4Billion Over-Payment To Un-Named Contracter

12 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Launches ‘Black Friday’ Campaign To Fight Racism, Inequality

18 mins ago
1 min read

Another Legal Blow For Mkhwebane As Court Sides With Bheki Cele

24 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa: African Union Strongly Condemns George Floyd’s Murder

24 hours ago
1 min read

Zondo Commission To Focus On Parliament When Hearings Resume

24 hours ago
2 min read

Suspected Gang Shooting Leaves Toddler (2) Wounded

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Heads To Western Cape To Inspect COVID-19 Response

7 mins ago
2 min read

Eskom To Explain R4Billion Over-Payment To Un-Named Contracter

12 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Launches ‘Black Friday’ Campaign To Fight Racism, Inequality

18 mins ago
2 min read

Activate And Brand South Africa Launch Youth Month Campaign

23 hours ago