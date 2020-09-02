iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani

1 hour ago 1 min read

Sibongile Besani, the head of the ANC presidency, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had to take a public stand on corruption because it was distracting the governing party from improving the lives of South Africans.

Over the weekend President Ramaphosa emphasised that the NEC had resolved to “draw a line in the sand” against corruption by requesting that all those criminally charged step aside from their government and party positions pending their prosecutions.

Political commentators noted that the weekend’s NEC meeting was seen as a victory for Ramaphosa who has struggled to assert his war on corruption within his ranks.

In the past Ramaphosa’s history of consulting ANC leaders, even those at odds with his governance, had been characterised as weak.

Besani added that the ANC was not perfect but it was trying to correct its mistakes.

“We have also experienced serious setbacks, it’s not like things have been perfect. There are also processes that ensure that we get the best candidates and we agreed that some of our members have been found wanting in terms of our principles and ethical leadership,” he said.

