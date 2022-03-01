iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

4 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made several key appointments in the State Security Agency and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Ambassador Thembisile Majola is the new Director-General of the State Security Agency.

Majola is a former Deputy Energy Minister and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, Andrea Johnson is the new Head of the NPA’s Investigative Directorate.

She replaces advocate Hermione Cronje who resigned late last year.

Johnson was involved in a number of high-profile prosecutions, including that of Oscar Pistorius, Brett Kebble, and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.  

The president also appointed Directors of Public Prosecution in the Bloemfontein, Mahikeng, and Cape Town High Courts.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

4 hours ago
1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

Economists Warn Of Impact SA’s Rising Fuel Costs

1 day ago
2 min read

Confusion on SA’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

1 day ago
1 min read

Most Syndicates Not Run By South Africans – Modise

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 2 320 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Increase Set For Wednesday

3 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

4 days ago
1 min read

Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

4 hours ago
1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer