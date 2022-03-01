Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made several key appointments in the State Security Agency and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Ambassador Thembisile Majola is the new Director-General of the State Security Agency.

Majola is a former Deputy Energy Minister and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, Andrea Johnson is the new Head of the NPA’s Investigative Directorate.

She replaces advocate Hermione Cronje who resigned late last year.

Johnson was involved in a number of high-profile prosecutions, including that of Oscar Pistorius, Brett Kebble, and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

The president also appointed Directors of Public Prosecution in the Bloemfontein, Mahikeng, and Cape Town High Courts.

