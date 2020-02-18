Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa: Extraordinary Action Needed To Deal With Economic Problems

5 hours ago 1 min read
Ramaphosa: Extraordinary Action Needed To Deal With Economic Problems

At a meeting with the heads of various financial institutions, the President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday called for extraordinary action to jump-start the economy.

Topping the agenda was the burning issue of unemployment. The meeting was held at Tuynhuys.

Ramaphosa said extraordinary action was needed to deal with the country’s economic problems.

He believes that infrastructure plays a formative role in a country’s economic welfare. But, for this to be realised more public investment was needed. The problem is that it’s on the decline. Currently, it makes up just over 10% of total spending.

Added to this was what Ramaphosa called the “hemorrhaging” of critical skills which he said was aggravating the bleak state of public infrastructure.

The president emphasised that development banks and finance institutions, as well as the private sector all, had a critical role in financing investment.

Ramaphosa also bemoaned how the fiscal space was further constrained by the vast contributions given to rescue state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and South African Airways.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Advocate Dali Mpofu: Campaign To Strip FW de Klerk Of Nobel Peace Prize Ongoing

4 hours ago
3 min read

Cosatu Slams Mboweni For Proposing Referendum On SOEs Bailout

4 hours ago
1 min read

Man Accused Of Kidnapping Tazne Van Wyk (8) Arrested In Eastern Cape

4 hours ago
4 min read

FW de Klerk Foundation: Apartheid Statement Was An Error Of Judgement

4 hours ago
2 min read

De Ruyter At Scopa: Eskom Will Not Compromise On Maintenance In Future

5 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Education Mec Lesufi Emotionally Drained By Pupil Deaths In Province

9 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Time Management Key To Business Success

2 hours ago
3 min read

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 1,900

4 hours ago
1 min read

Advocate Dali Mpofu: Campaign To Strip FW de Klerk Of Nobel Peace Prize Ongoing

4 hours ago
3 min read

Cosatu Slams Mboweni For Proposing Referendum On SOEs Bailout

4 hours ago