Ramaphosa Expected To Hold Cabinet Meeting

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the best ways of containing the spread of COVID-19.

There are now 14 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country bringing the total number to 38 so far.

One-hundred-and-fourteen repatriates returned on home soil from China on Saturday and have been placed under quarantine at a ranch hotel in Polokwane.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns that the rise in cases in Africa could overburden the continent’s already fragile healthcare system.

At least 19 countries in the continent, have reported infections of the disease, including here on home soil.

Over 69, 000 people have recovered from the virus and more than 5,000 have died.

Most African countries, including those free of the virus, are already implementing a series of measures to counter its spread and impact

Countries like Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya and Ivory Coast have each reported one case each, at least for now – in stark contrast to Egypt which reported 93 infections – the most on the continent.

Most of Africa’s reported cases are foreigners and people who travelled abroad.

There are now 136,000 infections of the disease which has been declared a pandemic by the world health organisation.

The illness’ impact has been devastating, especially for travel, as airlines are anticipating more than 100 billion dollars in losses.

EWN

Share with your network!