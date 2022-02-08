iAfrica

Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant

President Cyril Ramaphosa is widely expected to extend the Social Relief of Distress Grant.

He is likely to announce the extension during his State of the Nation Address.

The grant expires in March and calls for the introduction of a permanent Basic Income Grant have intensified.

Treasury says 46 percent of the population currently receives a social grant of some sort.

Extending the R350 grant would cost the country R35-billion per year.

